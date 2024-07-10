We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Is Dutch Bros (BROS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Dutch Bros is one of 210 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dutch Bros is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BROS' full-year earnings has moved 13.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BROS has gained about 35.2% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 14.2%. As we can see, Dutch Bros is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR (DDL - Free Report) . The stock is up 23.3% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 16.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Dutch Bros belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.3% this year, meaning that BROS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR falls under the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this industry has 36 stocks and is ranked #55. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +24.2%.
Dutch Bros and Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.