Is ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Adma Biologics is one of 1026 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adma Biologics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADMA's full-year earnings has moved 18% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ADMA has returned 157.5% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 4.4%. As we can see, Adma Biologics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 21%.
For Aclaris Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 20.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Adma Biologics belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 500 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.3% so far this year, so ADMA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 181-stock industry is currently ranked #147. The industry has moved -7.4% year to date.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Adma Biologics and Aclaris Therapeutics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.