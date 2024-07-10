We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing PlayAGS (AGS) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is PlayAGS (AGS - Free Report) . AGS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 17.57, which compares to its industry's average of 29.23. Over the last 12 months, AGS's Forward P/E has been as high as 73.60 and as low as -158.06, with a median of 45.21.
Investors should also recognize that AGS has a P/B ratio of 6.15. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AGS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 12.21. Over the past 12 months, AGS's P/B has been as high as 6.46 and as low as 3.23, with a median of 4.70.
If you're looking for another solid Gaming value stock, take a look at MGM Resorts International (MGM - Free Report) . MGM is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
MGM Resorts International is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 14.08 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.88. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 29.23 and average PEG ratio of 1.18.
MGM's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 23.60 and as low as 12.45, with a median of 16.59, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.97 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 1.42, all within the past year.
Furthermore, MGM Resorts International holds a P/B ratio of 3.35 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 12.21. MGM's P/B has been as high as 3.83, as low as 2.71, with a median of 3.30 over the past 12 months.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in PlayAGS and MGM Resorts International's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AGS and MGM is an impressive value stock right now.