Howmet (HWM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

HWM Quick Quote HWM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $80.24, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.
Shares of the maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries have depreciated by 3.8% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's loss of 3.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Howmet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Howmet is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.09%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.84 billion, reflecting a 11.49% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.39 per share and a revenue of $7.35 billion, representing changes of +29.89% and +10.66%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Howmet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Howmet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Howmet is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.59, which means Howmet is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, HWM's PEG ratio is currently 1.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Engineering - R and D Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
