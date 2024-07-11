Should iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (
IWB Quick Quote IWB - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/15/2000.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $36.82 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.18%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 27.90% of the portfolio. Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Microsoft Corp- (
MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) accounts for about 6.47% of total assets, followed by Apple Inc- ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) and Nvidia Corp- ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 32.08% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IWB seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Index before fees and expenses. The Russell 1000 Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index of equity securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
The ETF has added roughly 16.29% so far this year and was up about 27.26% in the last one year (as of 07/10/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $225.16 and $303.37.
The ETF has a beta of 1.02 and standard deviation of 17.45% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 1011 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Russell 1000 ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, IWB is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $503.75 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $550.21 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
