Is Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 04/26/2017, smart beta exchange traded fund Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (
FLQM Quick Quote FLQM - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.
If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.
This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.
This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
FLQM is managed by Franklin Templeton Investments, and this fund has amassed over $694.59 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity Index.
The LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity Index includes U.S. mid-capitalization companies that have favorable exposure to four investment style factors - quality, value, momentum and low volatility.
Cost & Other Expenses
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.30% for FLQM, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.28%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Representing 22% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector; Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, Trane Technologies Plc (
TT Quick Quote TT - Free Report) accounts for about 1.25% of the fund's total assets, followed by Netapp Inc ( NTAP Quick Quote NTAP - Free Report) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc ( MPWR Quick Quote MPWR - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 10.93% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, FLQM has added about 5.76%, and was up about 15.13% in the last one year (as of 07/10/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $40.75 and $53.46.
FLQM has a beta of 1.02 and standard deviation of 16.93% for the trailing three-year period. With about 207 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (
VO Quick Quote VO - Free Report) tracks CRSP US Mid Cap Index and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF ( IJH Quick Quote IJH - Free Report) tracks S&P MidCap 400 Index. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $63.46 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $82.14 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend.
Bottom Line
