Are Investors Undervaluing Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP - Free Report) . SHIP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.21. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.82. SHIP's Forward P/E has been as high as 60.23 and as low as 4.09, with a median of 8.38, all within the past year.
Finally, we should also recognize that SHIP has a P/CF ratio of 4.14. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SHIP's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.30. Within the past 12 months, SHIP's P/CF has been as high as 6.16 and as low as 2.54, with a median of 4.29.
Investors could also keep in mind Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) , an Transportation - Shipping stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
Shares of Teekay Tankers currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 4.97, and its PEG ratio is 1.66. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 7.82 and 0.34.
Over the last 12 months, TNK's P/E has been as high as 7.12, as low as 3.29, with a median of 4.55, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.37, as low as 1.10, with a median of 1.52.
Teekay Tankers also has a P/B ratio of 1.34 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.67. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.52, as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.21.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Seanergy Maritime Holdings and Teekay Tankers are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SHIP and TNK feels like a great value stock at the moment.