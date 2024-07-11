We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Land's End (LE) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Lands' End (LE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Lands' End is one of 210 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Lands' End is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LE's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, LE has moved about 52% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 13.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lands' End is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Deckers (DECK - Free Report) . The stock is up 40.5% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Deckers' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Lands' End belongs to the Retail - Catalog Shopping industry, a group that includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 52% so far this year, meaning that LE is performing on par in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Deckers falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #75. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +20.2%.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Lands' End and Deckers as they attempt to continue their solid performance.