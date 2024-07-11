We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Charles River Associates (CRAI) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is CRA International (CRAI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
CRA International is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 315 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CRA International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRAI's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, CRAI has gained about 71.2% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 6.5%. This means that CRA International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
SPX Technologies (SPXC - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 39.1%.
In SPX Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, CRA International belongs to the Consulting Services industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.1% this year, meaning that CRAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, SPX Technologies belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 170-stock industry is currently ranked #96. The industry has moved +22.6% year to date.
CRA International and SPX Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.