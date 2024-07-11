We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FUTU vs. TRI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Technology Services sector might want to consider either Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU - Free Report) or Thomson Reuters (TRI - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Right now, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Thomson Reuters has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that FUTU has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
FUTU currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.46, while TRI has a forward P/E of 45.51. We also note that FUTU has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TRI currently has a PEG ratio of 6.38.
Another notable valuation metric for FUTU is its P/B ratio of 3.23. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TRI has a P/B of 6.83.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to FUTU's Value grade of B and TRI's Value grade of D.
FUTU is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that FUTU is likely the superior value option right now.