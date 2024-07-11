We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AppFolio (APPF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) closed at $247.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.02% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.18%.
The property management software maker's shares have seen an increase of 6.27% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.46% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.
The upcoming earnings release of AppFolio will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $188.32 million, indicating a 28.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.98 per share and a revenue of $772.63 million, indicating changes of +132.75% and +24.53%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AppFolio. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.78% lower. Right now, AppFolio possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, AppFolio is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 62.5. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.46.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
