Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/01/2006.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 13, placing it in bottom 19%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $565.71 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. RSPG seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHT ENERGY PLUS INDEX before fees and expenses.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus Index equally weights stocks in the energy sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.54%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Targa Resources Corp (TRGP - Free Report) accounts for about 5.34% of total assets, followed by Williams Cos Inc/the (WMB - Free Report) and Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 48.19% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, RSPG has gained about 8.67%, and it's up approximately 17.06% in the last one year (as of 07/11/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $69.70 and $86.08.
The ETF has a beta of 1.43 and standard deviation of 18.10% for the trailing three-year period. With about 23 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, RSPG is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $8.33 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $37.16 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.09%.
Bottom Line
