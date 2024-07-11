We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Buenaventura Mining (BVN) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Buenaventura (BVN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Buenaventura is one of 238 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Buenaventura is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN's full-year earnings has moved 41% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, BVN has moved about 10.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -3.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Buenaventura is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, CSW Industrials (CSWI - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 32.1%.
In CSW Industrials' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Buenaventura is a member of the Mining - Silver industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 43.4% so far this year, so BVN is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, CSW Industrials belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry. This 33-stock industry is currently ranked #63. The industry has moved -20.6% year to date.
Buenaventura and CSW Industrials could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.