Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Matador Resources (MTDR) This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Matador Resources (MTDR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Matador Resources is one of 249 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Matador Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTDR's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, MTDR has returned 5.7% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 5%. As we can see, Matador Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Plains All American Pipeline (PAA - Free Report) . The stock is up 22.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Plains All American Pipeline's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Matador Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.5% so far this year, so MTDR is performing better in this area.
Plains All American Pipeline, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #67. The industry has moved +14.2% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Matador Resources and Plains All American Pipeline as they attempt to continue their solid performance.