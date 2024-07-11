We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Atossa Genetics (ATOS) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Atossa Genetics Inc. (ATOS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Atossa Genetics Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1026 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Atossa Genetics Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATOS' full-year earnings has moved 16.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ATOS has returned 36.4% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 5.8%. This means that Atossa Genetics Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) . The stock is up 6.1% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Hologic's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Atossa Genetics Inc. is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 86 individual companies and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.9% so far this year, meaning that ATOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Hologic is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Atossa Genetics Inc. and Hologic as they could maintain their solid performance.