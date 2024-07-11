We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Churchill Downs (CHDN) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Churchill Downs (CHDN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Churchill Downs is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Churchill Downs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHDN's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that CHDN has returned about 2.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -2.5%. This means that Churchill Downs is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.1%.
In Lincoln Educational Services Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 17.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Churchill Downs belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.9% so far this year, so CHDN is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #63. The industry has moved +1.9% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Churchill Downs and Lincoln Educational Services Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.