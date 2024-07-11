We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Simon Property (SPG) & bp Team Up to Expand EV Charging Network
Simon Property (SPG - Free Report) and bp’s global EV charging business, bp pulse joined hands for the installation and operation of more than 900 ultra-fast EV chargers at 75 sites in the United States. The move will benefit Simon in expanding its EV charging options across its portfolio and lure more shoppers.
The first location with chargers from bp pulse will be made open to the public in early 2026 and support vehicles from nearly all EV makers. The Simon portfolio aligns with bp pulse’s strategy to deploy ultra-fast charging across the West Coast, East Coast, Sun Belt and Great Lakes.
Simon focuses on providing best-in-class brands, amenities, experiences and sustainable practices to their customers and the communities it serves. The latest move is also in line with such efforts and is likely to drive healthy demand for its properties, aiding leasing activity, occupancy levels and rent growth.
Simon Property has been restructuring its portfolio, aiming at premium acquisitions and transformative redevelopments. In fact, over the past years, the company has been investing billions to transform its properties, focusing on creating value and driving footfall.
Its focus on supporting omnichannel retailing and developing mixed-use assets is encouraging. Simon Property also capitalized on buying recognized retail brands in bankruptcy. With the brands generating a decent amount from digital sales, investments in them seem strategic for Simon Property.
Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have increased 2.5% compared with the industry’s rise of 2.2%.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.