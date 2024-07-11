The J. M. Smucker Company ( SJM Quick Quote SJM - Free Report) continues to strengthen marketing initiatives to drive sales. In the latest development, the company announced the expansion of its collaboration with Acosta Group, a prominent sales and marketing agency collective. This will include offering a comprehensive North American solution for headquarter sales, retail merchandising, and digital commerce. As part of the expanded partnership, Acosta Group will deliver a full set of sales and marketing solutions for J.M. Smucker's brands across U.S. grocery and mass retail. Also, the agency will activate its unparalleled In-Store Services merchandising team to ensure that SJM’s brands are easily available to be purchased in-store, on-shelf, and online. This move reflects J. M. Smucker’s confidence in Acosta Group's wide range of services and proven track record in supporting the company's diverse portfolio of brands across different channels and markets. Incidentally, Acosta Group has a long-standing history of providing support to J.M. Smucker’s portfolio, and this extended partnership will help the company cater to the needs of its retail customers and consumers. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research J.M. Smucker on Growth Path?
Image: Bigstock
J.M. Smucker (SJM) & Acosta Group Strengthen Marketing Ties
The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM - Free Report) continues to strengthen marketing initiatives to drive sales. In the latest development, the company announced the expansion of its collaboration with Acosta Group, a prominent sales and marketing agency collective. This will include offering a comprehensive North American solution for headquarter sales, retail merchandising, and digital commerce.
As part of the expanded partnership, Acosta Group will deliver a full set of sales and marketing solutions for J.M. Smucker's brands across U.S. grocery and mass retail. Also, the agency will activate its unparalleled In-Store Services merchandising team to ensure that SJM’s brands are easily available to be purchased in-store, on-shelf, and online.
This move reflects J. M. Smucker’s confidence in Acosta Group's wide range of services and proven track record in supporting the company's diverse portfolio of brands across different channels and markets. Incidentally, Acosta Group has a long-standing history of providing support to J.M. Smucker’s portfolio, and this extended partnership will help the company cater to the needs of its retail customers and consumers.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
J.M. Smucker on Growth Path?
Superior execution and disciplined cost management have been working well for J.M. Smucker amid a dynamic operating landscape. The company’s transformed portfolio, bolstered by the recent buyout of Hostess Brands, has set the stage for long-term growth across key platforms such as coffee, uncrustables frozen sandwiches, dog snacks, cat food and sweet baked snacks. J. M. Smucker intends to remain committed to investing in brands, capabilities and talented employees in fiscal 2025, staying confident about achieving long-term growth and boosting shareholder value.
The company recently refined its strategic priorities to better align the organization. These include focusing on growing volume and net sales, operating with excellence and prioritizing resources to capitalize on the fastest growth opportunities. Next, it concentrates on integrating and delivering on the acquired Hostess business. Thirdly, the company intends to achieve its transformation, cost discipline and cash generation aspirations. J.M. Smucker is committed to increasing its focus and resources to reshape its portfolio to achieve sustainable growth across pet food and pet snacks, coffee as well as snacking categories.
Strategic initiatives like these, along with favorable net price realization, are likely to keep SJM well-positioned amid inflated cost hurdles. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 0.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 4.6%.
