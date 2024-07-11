We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ETF in Focus as S&P 500 Earnings Improves Beyond AI
The S&P 500 has jumped about 17% so far this year, mainly dominated by a handful of stocks known as the "Magnificent Seven" that are tied to big tech and AI technologies. NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) alone has made up over a third of the index's gains in 2024.
However, the remaining 493 stocks in the S&P 500 have met with earnings pressure since early 2023. These stocks have been in an earnings recession, with no year-over-year growth in earnings since Q4 2022, according to a Yahoo Finance article.
Prospects for Earnings Recovery Brighten
Analysts from Bank of America predict an end to this earnings recession for the majority of S&P 500 companies starting with Q2 2024, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. Earnings growth forecasts suggest improvements of 6%, 7%, and 13% annually in the second, third and fourth quarters, respectively, although this growth is expected to lag the AI-driven sectors.
Per the Earnings Trend issued on July 3, Q2 earnings for the Magnificent Seven companies are expected to be up 25.5% year over year on 13.2% higher revenues. Barring the Magnificent Seven, Q2 earnings growth for the rest of the S&P 500 Index will decline to 5% from 8.6%.
Still, earnings growth for the Energy sector is on track to turn positive in Q2 after remaining in negative territory over the previous four quarters. Medical (+19.0%), Energy (+10.9%), Consumer Discretionary (+12.5%) and Finance (+9.0%) as the notable non-tech sectors that have gained momentum.
Recovery Offers Hope for Earnings ETFs
There is growing concern on Wall Street about the wide divergence between AI-focused stocks and others within the S&P 500. Some analysts argue that the S&P 500 Index may not continue the winning momentum if the AI rally stalls. In such a scenario, the improvement in earnings in non-AI stocks of the S&P 500 may act as a tailwind to earnings ETFs like WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap ETF (EPS - Free Report) (read: 5 ETFs to Play the Burgeoning Corporate Buybacks).
EPS ETF in Focus
The underlying WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the U.S. stock market. The fund charges 8 bps in fees and yields 1.53% annually.
Holding 500 stocks in its basket, the fund is well spread out across each component, with each having less than 5.92% share. Additionally, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Index has exposure to a number of sectors, with information technology (26.99%), financials (16.65%), communication services (13.47%) and healthcare (10.10%) taking double-digit exposure each. EPS has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.