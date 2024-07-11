Energy Transfer LP (ET) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (
ET Quick Quote ET - Free Report) closed at $16.31, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 5.17% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Energy Transfer LP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.36, reflecting a 44% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $24.61 billion, indicating a 34.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.45 per share and a revenue of $97.64 billion, demonstrating changes of +33.03% and +24.24%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.26% increase. Energy Transfer LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Transfer LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.21 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.35, so one might conclude that Energy Transfer LP is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that ET currently has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 67, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
