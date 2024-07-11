We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Costamare (CMRE) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) standing at $15.54, reflecting a -0.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.88% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 1.29% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 2.02% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.11% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Costamare in its upcoming release. On that day, Costamare is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $368.67 million, up 0.34% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.08 per share and revenue of $1.6 billion, indicating changes of +48.79% and +6.07%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Costamare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Costamare is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Costamare currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.1. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.27 for its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.