Deckers (DECK) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Deckers (DECK - Free Report) standing at $888.64, reflecting a -0.53% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.88% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of Ugg footwear had lost 14.06% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Deckers in its upcoming release. On that day, Deckers is projected to report earnings of $3.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $804.99 million, up 19.12% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $30.59 per share and revenue of $4.76 billion, indicating changes of +4.9% and +11.04%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Deckers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Deckers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.2. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.09 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that DECK has a PEG ratio of 2.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DECK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.