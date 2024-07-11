We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But TJX (TJX) Gained Today
TJX (TJX - Free Report) closed at $113.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 5.49% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of TJX will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.90, reflecting a 5.88% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.33 billion, indicating a 4.45% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.09 per share and a revenue of $55.98 billion, signifying shifts of +8.78% and +3.25%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. At present, TJX boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TJX has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.62 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.24 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.51 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
