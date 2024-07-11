We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know
C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $29.80, demonstrating a -0.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.95%.
The company's stock has dropped by 5.25% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.13, reflecting a 44.44% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $87.12 million, showing a 42% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.54 per share and a revenue of $384.09 million, representing changes of -14.89% and +28.21%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. C3.ai, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.