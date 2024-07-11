We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nice (NICE) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Nice (NICE - Free Report) standing at $170.51, reflecting a -0.61% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.95%.
Shares of the software company have depreciated by 1.5% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nice in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Nice to post earnings of $2.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $662.88 million, up 14.07% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.64 per share and a revenue of $2.73 billion, representing changes of +21.05% and +14.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nice. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% upward. Nice is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Nice is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.12. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.49 of its industry.
It's also important to note that NICE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.