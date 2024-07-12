We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CryoPort (CYRX) Moves 26.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
CryoPort, Inc. (CYRX - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 26.7% higher at $7.03. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 47.6% loss over the past four weeks.
CryoPort expects revenues to improve as the year goes on. Revenues from the company's Life Sciences Products group are likely to drive growth. Moreover, it seems that investors are bullish on the fact that the Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, is investigating claims regarding violations of the securities laws by CYRX. This development might have led to the northward movement of the CYRX stock following losses over the past few weeks.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.36 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Revenues are expected to be $58.54 million, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For CryoPort, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CYRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
CryoPort belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Despegar.com (DESP - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.5% lower at $13.55. Over the past month, DESP has returned -6.1%.
For Despegar.com
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.08. This represents a change of +14.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Despegar.com currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).