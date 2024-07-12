JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (
JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) reported $50.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.5%. EPS of $4.40 for the same period compares to $4.37 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.19, the EPS surprise was +5.01%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how JPMorgan Chase & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Book value per share: $111.29 versus $110.98 estimated by six analysts on average. Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance: $3,509.73 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3,442.80 billion. Net loan charged-off on Average loans (Total retained loans): 0.7% compared to the 0.7% average estimate based on five analysts. Total Non-Performing Assets: $8.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.92 billion. Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Banking & Wealth Management: $10.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%. Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Consumer & Community Banking: $17.70 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Investment Banking: $2.46 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Lending: $1.94 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Payments: $4.55 billion compared to the $4.68 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Total Banking & Payments: $8.95 billion compared to the $8.65 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Fixed Income Markets: $4.82 billion compared to the $4.77 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Equity Markets: $2.97 billion versus $2.56 billion estimated by two analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for JPMorgan Chase & Co. here>>>
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) reported $50.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.5%. EPS of $4.40 for the same period compares to $4.37 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.19, the EPS surprise was +5.01%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how JPMorgan Chase & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for JPMorgan Chase & Co. here>>>
- Book value per share: $111.29 versus $110.98 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance: $3,509.73 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3,442.80 billion.
- Net loan charged-off on Average loans (Total retained loans): 0.7% compared to the 0.7% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total Non-Performing Assets: $8.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.92 billion.
- Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Banking & Wealth Management: $10.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%.
- Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Consumer & Community Banking: $17.70 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.
- Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Investment Banking: $2.46 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Lending: $1.94 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Payments: $4.55 billion compared to the $4.68 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Total Banking & Payments: $8.95 billion compared to the $8.65 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Fixed Income Markets: $4.82 billion compared to the $4.77 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Equity Markets: $2.97 billion versus $2.56 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.