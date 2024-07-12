We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is LaZBoy (LZB) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is La-Z-Boy (LZB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
La-Z-Boy is one of 281 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. La-Z-Boy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LZB's full-year earnings has moved 11.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that LZB has returned about 8.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 1.9% on average. This shows that La-Z-Boy is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, MGM Resorts (MGM - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.6%.
In MGM Resorts' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, La-Z-Boy is a member of the Furniture industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #198 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.7% this year, meaning that LZB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, MGM Resorts belongs to the Gaming industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #66. The industry has moved +27.7% year to date.
La-Z-Boy and MGM Resorts could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.