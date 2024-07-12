We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Macro Bank (BMA) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Banco Macro (BMA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Banco Macro is one of 863 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco Macro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMA's full-year earnings has moved 29.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that BMA has returned about 90.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 10.7% on average. This shows that Banco Macro is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Bancolombia (CIB - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.1%.
In Bancolombia's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Banco Macro is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 66 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8% this year, meaning that BMA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Bancolombia is also part of the same industry.
Banco Macro and Bancolombia could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.