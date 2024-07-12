We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Aveanna Healthcare is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1025 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aveanna Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVAH's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, AVAH has gained about 8.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 6.7% on average. This means that Aveanna Healthcare is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Alcon (ALC - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.9%.
In Alcon's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Aveanna Healthcare is a member of the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.6% so far this year, so AVAH is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Alcon belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. This 86-stock industry is currently ranked #103. The industry has moved +5.1% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Aveanna Healthcare and Alcon. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.