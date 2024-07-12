We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Fresnillo (FNLPF) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Fresnillo PLC (FNLPF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Fresnillo PLC is one of 238 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fresnillo PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNLPF's full-year earnings has moved 700% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, FNLPF has moved about 6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Fresnillo PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ero Copper Corp. (ERO - Free Report) . The stock has returned 39% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Ero Copper Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Fresnillo PLC belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 51.1% so far this year, meaning that FNLPF is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Ero Copper Corp. belongs to the Mining - Non Ferrous industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #31. The industry has moved +28.4% year to date.
Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Fresnillo PLC and Ero Copper Corp. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.