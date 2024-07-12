See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) - free report >>
Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (SLN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) - free report >>
Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (SLN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Moves 5.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (SLN - Free Report) shares soared 5.8% in the last trading session to close at $21.17. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.8% loss over the past four weeks.
Last month, the company announced positive data from the ongoing phase I repeat dose SANRECO study on its pipeline candidate, divesiran (SLN124) for treating patients with polycythemia vera. Treatment with divesiran was generally well-tolerated and eliminated the need for phlebotomy in all well-controlled patients following infrequent dosing. This might have driven the share price rally.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%. Revenues are expected to be $11.28 million, down 1% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Silence Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SLN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Silence Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.1% lower at $47.31. IONS has returned 15.3% in the past month.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.5% over the past month to -$1.03. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -71.7%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).