GPN or MA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Financial Transaction Services stocks have likely encountered both Global Payments (GPN - Free Report) and MasterCard (MA - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Right now, Global Payments is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while MasterCard has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that GPN has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
GPN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.32, while MA has a forward P/E of 30.61. We also note that GPN has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72.
Another notable valuation metric for GPN is its P/B ratio of 1.08. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MA has a P/B of 55.68.
These metrics, and several others, help GPN earn a Value grade of A, while MA has been given a Value grade of D.
GPN has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than MA, so it seems like value investors will conclude that GPN is the superior option right now.