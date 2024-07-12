We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Floor & Dcor (FND) Soars 5.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Floor & Dcor (FND - Free Report) shares soared 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $95.97. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 25.1% loss over the past four weeks.
The strategic emphasis on expanding market share through new warehouse-format stores, along with leveraging everyday low prices and value-driven options, indicates Floor & Decor Holdings’ commitment to attracting more customers and increasing sales volume. By offering trend-right product assortments and ensuring ample stock, the company aims to meet customer demand efficiently.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -21.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.16 billion, up 1.7% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Floor & Dcor, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FND going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Floor & Dcor belongs to the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Another stock from the same industry, Vera Bradley (VRA - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 6.6% higher at $6.49. Over the past month, VRA has returned -5.1%.
For Vera Bradley
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -40% over the past month to $0.09. This represents a change of -72.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Vera Bradley currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).