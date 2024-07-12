We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Omnicom (OMC) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Omnicom Group (OMC - Free Report) is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 16, after the bell.
The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $3.8 billion, indicating 5.6% growth from the year-ago reported quarter. The top line is expected to have been positively impacted by acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues, mainly due to the Flywheel Digital acquisition in the Precision Marketing segment.
The bottom line is expected to have been positively impacted by operating efficiency. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.88, indicating a 3.9% year-over-year increase.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for OMC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
OMC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Waste Connections (WCN - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, indicating a 9.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.1 per share, implying a 16% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.1%.
WCN currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.01% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Jul 7. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $4 billion, implying an 8.2% increase year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.5 per share, indicating a 7.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.8%.
RSG currently carries an Earnings ESP of +3.19% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Jul 24.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.