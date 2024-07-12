We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Walker & Dunlop (WD) Surges 4.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Walker & Dunlop (WD - Free Report) shares rallied 4.8% in the last trading session to close at $100.15. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2% loss over the past four weeks.
The company recently arranged $148 million loan proceeds to refinance The Victoria -- a multi tower, 30-story project built in Harlem. The loan will a ongoing operations and future enhancements of this project, known for its rich cultural heritage and strategic location. This is a positive development for WD, thus driving investors’ optimism.
This provider of commercial real estate financial services is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%. Revenues are expected to be $274.7 million, up 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Walker & Dunlop, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on WD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Walker & Dunlop is part of the Zacks Financial - Mortgage & Related Services industry. Onity Group (ONIT - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 8.1% higher at $25.47. ONIT has returned -2.5% in the past month.
For Onity, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.44. This represents a change of -50.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Onity currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).