Deere (DE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Deere (
DE Quick Quote DE - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $365.33, demonstrating a +1.03% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had lost 4.33% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Deere in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Deere to post earnings of $5.94 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.76%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11 billion, reflecting a 22.98% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $25.56 per share and revenue of $45.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.19% and -18.36%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Deere. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.18% downward. Right now, Deere possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Deere is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.15. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.48 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that DE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.46.
The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, finds itself in the bottom 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Deere (DE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
Deere (DE - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $365.33, demonstrating a +1.03% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had lost 4.33% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Deere in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Deere to post earnings of $5.94 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.76%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11 billion, reflecting a 22.98% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $25.56 per share and revenue of $45.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.19% and -18.36%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Deere. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.18% downward. Right now, Deere possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Deere is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.15. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.48 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that DE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.46.
The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, finds itself in the bottom 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.