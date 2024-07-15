See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
JPMorgan Large Cap Value A (OLVAX) - free report >>
Fidelity Adv Value Strategies K (FVSKX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
JPMorgan Large Cap Value A (OLVAX) - free report >>
Fidelity Adv Value Strategies K (FVSKX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Fidelity Advisor Value Strategies K (FVSKX - Free Report) : 0.77% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. FVSKX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With annual returns of 12.91% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
JPMorgan Large Cap Value Fund A (OLVAX - Free Report) : 0.93% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. OLVAX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. OLVAX, with annual returns of 12.09% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
PGIM QMA Large Cap Core Equity C (PTMCX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PTMCX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. PTMCX has an expense ratio of 1.44%, management fee of 0.35%, and annual returns of 13.36% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.