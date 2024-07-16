We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Time to Buy BlackRock (BLK) or Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock After Q2 Earnings?
This morning, second quarter reports from BlackRock (BLK - Free Report) and Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) provided insight into the prominent investment management banks with both appearing to benefit from easing inflation.
Let’s review BlackRock and Goldman's Q2 results and see if now is a good time to buy stock in these finance titans.
BlackRock Q2 Review
In what BlackRock stated was one of its strongest performances and highest quarterly growth rates since the pandemic, the company expanded its margin by 160 basis points during Q2.
BlackRock brought in $80 billion in new assets and generated 3% annualized organic base fee growth which was the highest mark during Q2 in three years. Overall, BlackRock ended the quarter with record AUM (Assets Under Management) of over $10.6 trillion.
Operating income of $1.9 billion and EPS of $10.36 spiked 12% respectively with Q2 sales of $4.8 billion expanding 8%. This was attributed to the positive organic base fee growth and the impact of market movement on average AUM. BlackRock’s top and bottom line figures for Q2 registered a surprise of -1% and 4% respectively.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Goldman Sachs Q2 Review
Goldman Sachs was able to beat both its top and bottom line expectations by 1% with Q2 EPS of $8.62 and sales of $12.73 billion. Year over year, Q2 earnings soared 180% from $3.08 a share in the comparative quarter. Quarterly sales increased 17% while total operating expenses were nicely down to $8.53 billion which fueled Goldman’s increased profitability.
Notably, Goldman’s AUM increased by $86 billion and is also sitting at record levels of $2.93 trillion. Goldman also ranked as the worldwide leader in announced and completed mergers so far this year seeing strength in its Global Banking and Asset & Wealth Management segments.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Recent Performance & Valuation Comparison
Year to date, Goldman’s stock has soared +50% to impressively top the S&P 500’s +25% while BlackRock’s +13% has lagged the broader market.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Still, BlackRock's stock trades at 20X forward earnings with Goldman at 13.2X, offering nice discounts to the S&P 500’s 23.6X.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Blackrock and Goldman Sachs’ stock currently land a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). To that point, more upside in these investment management leaders may depend on the trend of earnings estimate revisions following their Q2 results but they remain viable long-term investments, especially with record assets under management.