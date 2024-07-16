Should You Invest in the Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Healthcare - Biotech segment of the equity market, the Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (
PBE Quick Quote PBE - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/23/2005.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Healthcare - Biotech is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $271.55 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Healthcare - Biotech segment of the equity market. PBE seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.
The Dynamic Biotech & Genome Intellidex Index seeks to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including price momentum, earnings momentum, quality, management action, and value.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.58%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.05%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector--about 99.90% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (
BMRN Quick Quote BMRN - Free Report) accounts for about 5.59% of total assets, followed by Incyte Corp ( INCY Quick Quote INCY - Free Report) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc ( REGN Quick Quote REGN - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 47.19% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added about 3.93% so far this year and it's up approximately 9.40% in the last one year (as of 07/16/2024). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $52.52 and $68.39.
The ETF has a beta of 0.81 and standard deviation of 23.45% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 32 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PBE is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Health Care ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (
XBI Quick Quote XBI - Free Report) tracks S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index and the iShares Biotechnology ETF ( IBB Quick Quote IBB - Free Report) tracks Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has $7.55 billion in assets, iShares Biotechnology ETF has $7.72 billion. XBI has an expense ratio of 0.35% and IBB charges 0.45%. Bottom Line
