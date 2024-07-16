We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 315 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KD's full-year earnings has moved 40.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, KD has gained about 28.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 9.1% on average. This shows that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX - Free Report) . The stock is up 22.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, MediaAlpha, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 131.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 170 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.7% so far this year, so KD is performing better in this area. MediaAlpha, Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. and MediaAlpha, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.