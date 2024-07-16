We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is MannKind (MNKD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is MannKind (MNKD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
MannKind is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1025 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MannKind is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNKD's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, MNKD has moved about 60.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that MannKind is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Merck (MRK - Free Report) . The stock is up 17.5% year-to-date.
In Merck's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, MannKind belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 500 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.8% this year, meaning that MNKD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Merck belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #106. The industry has moved +23.6% year to date.
MannKind and Merck could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.