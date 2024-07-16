We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
KT vs. SKM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Wireless Non-US stocks are likely familiar with KT Corp. (KT - Free Report) and SK Telecom (SKM - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Both KT Corp. and SK Telecom have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
KT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.35, while SKM has a forward P/E of 9.90. We also note that KT has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SKM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.87.
Another notable valuation metric for KT is its P/B ratio of 0.46. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SKM has a P/B of 0.94.
Based on these metrics and many more, KT holds a Value grade of A, while SKM has a Value grade of C.
Both KT and SKM are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that KT is the superior value option right now.