UiPath (PATH) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

PATH Quick Quote PATH - Free Report) closed at $12.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.84% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.64% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.85%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.
The enterprise automation software developer's stock has climbed by 9.1% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of UiPath in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.03, showcasing a 66.67% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $302.8 million, indicating a 5.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.38 per share and a revenue of $1.43 billion, indicating changes of -29.63% and +9.22%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for UiPath. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.59% downward. At present, UiPath boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note UiPath's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.15, so one might conclude that UiPath is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that PATH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PATH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, placing it within the top 42% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
