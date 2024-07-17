We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $129.46, moving +0.15% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.64% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.
The civil construction company's shares have seen an increase of 8.4% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.47, showcasing a 15.75% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sterling Infrastructure is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sterling Infrastructure has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.39 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.93.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.