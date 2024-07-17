Should You Invest in the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Financials - Insurance segment of the equity market, the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (
KBWP Quick Quote KBWP - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/02/2010.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Financials - Insurance is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 9, placing it in bottom 44%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $303.28 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Insurance segment of the equity market. KBWP seeks to match the performance of the KBW Nasdaq Property & Casualty Index before fees and expenses.
The KBW Nasdaq Property & Casualty Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index that reflects the performance of approximately 24 property and casualty insurance companies.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.45%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Progressive Corp/the (
PGR Quick Quote PGR - Free Report) accounts for about 8.79% of total assets, followed by Chubb Ltd ( CB Quick Quote CB - Free Report) and American International Group Inc ( AIG Quick Quote AIG - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 61.75% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has added roughly 18.70% so far, and it's up approximately 35.82% over the last 12 months (as of 07/17/2024). KBWP has traded between $81.18 and $107.75 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 0.64 and standard deviation of 18.27% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 25 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, KBWP is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
IShares U.S. Insurance ETF (
IAK Quick Quote IAK - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Insurance Index and the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF ( KIE Quick Quote KIE - Free Report) tracks S&P Insurance Select Industry Index. IShares U.S. Insurance ETF has $599.96 million in assets, SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has $769.84 million. IAK has an expense ratio of 0.40% and KIE charges 0.35%. Bottom Line
