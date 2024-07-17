Is Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (
IBD Quick Quote IBD - Free Report) debuted on 07/10/2017, and offers broad exposure to the Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.
There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.
These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
IBD is managed by Inspire, and this fund has amassed over $287.31 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETFs. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Inspire Corporate Bond Impact Equal Weight Index.
The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact Equal Weight Index is comprised of 250 investment grade, intermediate term corporate bonds issued by some of the most inspiring large cap blue chip companies in the United States.
Cost & Other Expenses
For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.44%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.
IBD's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 3.84%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Taking into account individual holdings, Devonenergycorp. Accounts for about 0.69% of the fund's total assets, followed by Trimbleinc and Alexandriarealestateequitiesinc.
IBD's top 10 holdings account for about 6.66% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 1.87% so far this year and it's up approximately 5.82% in the last one year (as of 07/17/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $22.22 and $23.99.
IBD has a beta of 0.23 and standard deviation of 5.95% for the trailing three-year period. With about 251 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF is not a suitable option for investors seeking to outperform the Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are other ETFs in the space which investors should consider.
IShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (
ESGU Quick Quote ESGU - Free Report) tracks MSCI USA ESG Focus Index and the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF ( JEPQ Quick Quote JEPQ - Free Report) tracks ----------------------------------------. IShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has $13.40 billion in assets, JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has $15.52 billion. ESGU has an expense ratio of 0.15% and JEPQ charges 0.35%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETFs.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Is Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD - Free Report) debuted on 07/10/2017, and offers broad exposure to the Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETFs category of the market.
What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.
There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.
These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
IBD is managed by Inspire, and this fund has amassed over $287.31 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETFs. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Inspire Corporate Bond Impact Equal Weight Index.
The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact Equal Weight Index is comprised of 250 investment grade, intermediate term corporate bonds issued by some of the most inspiring large cap blue chip companies in the United States.
Cost & Other Expenses
For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.44%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.
IBD's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 3.84%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Taking into account individual holdings, Devonenergycorp. Accounts for about 0.69% of the fund's total assets, followed by Trimbleinc and Alexandriarealestateequitiesinc.
IBD's top 10 holdings account for about 6.66% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 1.87% so far this year and it's up approximately 5.82% in the last one year (as of 07/17/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $22.22 and $23.99.
IBD has a beta of 0.23 and standard deviation of 5.95% for the trailing three-year period. With about 251 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF is not a suitable option for investors seeking to outperform the Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are other ETFs in the space which investors should consider.
IShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU - Free Report) tracks MSCI USA ESG Focus Index and the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ - Free Report) tracks ----------------------------------------. IShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has $13.40 billion in assets, JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has $15.52 billion. ESGU has an expense ratio of 0.15% and JEPQ charges 0.35%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETFs.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.