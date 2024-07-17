We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MoneyLion (ML) Moves 10.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
MoneyLion Inc. (ML - Free Report) shares soared 10.3% in the last trading session to close at $87. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 1.4% loss over the past four weeks.
MoneyLion’s price increased for the fourth consecutive day. The company’s focus on the utilization of artificial intelligence to enhance customer experience has bolstered investors’ confidence. Increased efficiency is expected to position MoneyLion as a leading player in the evolving fintech landscape.
The expected rise in conversion rates due to personalized recommendations and the use of open-source technology should enable the company to capture a larger market share and drive growth. With its improved offerings, MoneyLion is strategically positioned to compete against major banks and other fintech competitors. The company's goal to facilitate 25% of all financial product purchasing decisions within the next three years has further generated optimism within the investors’ community.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +97.6%. Revenues are expected to be $127.4 million, up 19.6% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For MoneyLion, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ML going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
MoneyLion is part of the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry. Visa (V - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.3% higher at $269.25. V has returned -1% in the past month.
For Visa
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.2% over the past month to $2.41. This represents a change of +11.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Visa currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).