Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Johnson & Johnson (
JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) reported $22.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.1%. EPS of $2.82 for the same period compares to $2.80 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.35 billion, representing a surprise of +0.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.71.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Johnson & Johnson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth): 6.6% compared to the 4.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- SPRAVATO- WW: $271 million compared to the $256.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- CARVYKTI- WW: $186 million versus $194.87 million estimated by five analysts on average. Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- US: $265 million versus $261.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- International: $152 million compared to the $146.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year. Sales- MedTech- Total: $7.96 billion versus $8.22 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change. Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW: $14.49 billion versus $14.13 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Trauma- WW: $759 million versus $764.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Spine, Sports & Other- WW: $743 million compared to the $780.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year. Sales- MedTech- Surgery- Advanced- WW: $1.14 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change. Sales- MedTech- Surgery- WW: $2.49 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- IMBRUVICA- WW: $770 million versus $737.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Johnson & Johnson here>>>
Shares of Johnson & Johnson have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) reported $22.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.1%. EPS of $2.82 for the same period compares to $2.80 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.35 billion, representing a surprise of +0.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.71.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Johnson & Johnson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Johnson & Johnson here>>>
- Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth): 6.6% compared to the 4.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- SPRAVATO- WW: $271 million compared to the $256.62 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- CARVYKTI- WW: $186 million versus $194.87 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- US: $265 million versus $261.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
- Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- International: $152 million compared to the $146.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.
- Sales- MedTech- Total: $7.96 billion versus $8.22 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW: $14.49 billion versus $14.13 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
- Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Trauma- WW: $759 million versus $764.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
- Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Spine, Sports & Other- WW: $743 million compared to the $780.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.
- Sales- MedTech- Surgery- Advanced- WW: $1.14 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.
- Sales- MedTech- Surgery- WW: $2.49 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- IMBRUVICA- WW: $770 million versus $737.37 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.