Is First Solar (FSLR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has First Solar (FSLR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
First Solar is one of 249 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. First Solar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLR's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, FSLR has moved about 28.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 7.4%. This shows that First Solar is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 21.6%.
For Williams Companies, Inc. (The), the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, First Solar is a member of the Solar industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 13.1% so far this year, so FSLR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) falls under the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #81. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.3%.
First Solar and Williams Companies, Inc. (The) could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.